Calls advisors to ask if it time to switch to anonymous burner phone.
2 / 23
11 a.m.
11 a.m.
3 / 23
11:20 to 11:30 a.m.
11:20 to 11:30 a.m.
Repeated attempts to contact Jeffrey Epstein.
4 / 23
11:40 a.m.
11:40 a.m.
Calls AT&T to ask how to get rid of phone logs.
5 / 23
11:48 a.m.
11:48 a.m.
Breathes heavily while Ivanka demands to know who’s calling.
6 / 23
12:14 p.m.
12:14 p.m.
Obscene phone call to D.C. resident selected at random.
7 / 23
1:09 p.m.
1:09 p.m.
Trump politely informed by Fox News executive for fifth time that they can’t just air Hannity whenever he wants.
8 / 23
1:15 p.m.
1:15 p.m.
Text to Mike Pence to see if anyone has hanged him yet.
9 / 23
1:35 p.m.
1:35 p.m.
Call to GrubHub customer service regarding missing side of sweet ‘n’ sour.
10 / 23
1:44 p.m.
1:44 p.m.
Calls Barron to tell him Kathy Griffin is beheading him again.
11 / 23
2 p.m.
2 p.m.
Usual weekly check-in with therapist.
12 / 23
2:30 p.m.
2:30 p.m.
Demands National Guard get to Capitol and join riot.
13 / 23
2:35 p.m.
2:35 p.m.
Attempts to SWAT Obama.
14 / 23
2:45 p.m.
2:45 p.m.
Call to Marla Maples taking back all those horrible things he said, all of it, because he can see now that sometimes it takes a journey to know where your heart truly belongs, and it’s with her, Marla Maples.
15 / 23
2:55 to 2:56 p.m.
2:55 to 2:56 p.m.
Dials random number to avoid talking to Mark Meadows when he enters the room.
16 / 23
3 p.m.
3 p.m.
Begs Ivanka to please stop fucking Rudy Giuliani.
17 / 23
3:15 p.m.
3:15 p.m.
Unable to reach Ashli Babbitt.
18 / 23
3:25 p.m.
3:25 p.m.
Berates Eric. Later insists this call be reinserted into record.
19 / 23
3:35 p.m.
3:35 p.m.
Calls Melania to check if she still has his number blocked.
20 / 23
5:39 p.m.
5:39 p.m.
Quick call to Minority Leader McCarthy to see if Pence dead yet.
21 / 23
6:02 p.m.
6:02 p.m.
Holds emergency conference call with the Rockettes.
22 / 23
7:27 p.m.
7:27 p.m.
Attempts to call into Wheel Of Fortune with ideas for younger broads who should replace Vanna White.
23 / 23