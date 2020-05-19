Trump Says He Taking Hydroxychloroquine

President Trump told reporters he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for two weeks to prevent Covid-19, flouting its unproven nature and FDA warnings about its use outside of a hospital setting due to the risk of serious heart problems. What do you think?

“No wonder he’s been acting so weird lately.” Julian Foyle • Purveyor Of Salted Hams

“I would need to see how it works on a few more presidents before I tried it.” Dean Mackie • Curd Separator

“Well, it sounds like he’s finally taking an interest in preventive healthcare at least.” Lisa Rolfe • Earring Back Designer