American Voices

Trump Says He Taking Hydroxychloroquine

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 20
Vol 56 Issue 20OpinionDonald TrumpcoronavirusHydroxychloroquine

President Trump told reporters he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for two weeks to prevent Covid-19, flouting its unproven nature and FDA warnings about its use outside of a hospital setting due to the risk of serious heart problems. What do you think?

“No wonder he’s been acting so weird lately.”

Julian Foyle • Purveyor Of Salted Hams

“I would need to see how it works on a few more presidents before I tried it.”

Dean Mackie • Curd Separator

“Well, it sounds like he’s finally taking an interest in preventive healthcare at least.”

Lisa Rolfe • Earring Back Designer

