BEDMINSTER, NJ—Following his federal indictment this week on 37 felonies that carry the possibility of serious jail time, sources close to Donald Trump reported that the former president was secretly hopeful that if he went to prison he could meet the Joker. “Despite what everyone says about him, Joker is an absolute genius, and I’d love to have the pleasure of finally meeting the man,” said Trump, who called his prosecution the greatest injustice in the nation’s history but quickly added that if he did wind up behind bars, it would almost be worth it for the chance to encounter the brilliant, twisted mind that could best Batman. “I always figured that what I was to New York, he was to Gotham City, so I think we’d get along great. They say he thrives on chaos, the Joker. I don’t know about that, but the Clown Prince of Crime goes big, he likes to win, and, deep down, people really love him. You look at Joker, Bane, the Penguin, even a woman like Harley Quinn, and you really have to respect what they’ve accomplished.” Trump went on to state that meeting the Joker would make up for the fact that so many of his friends would not be in prison with him because he had granted them pardons before leaving office.