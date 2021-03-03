Trump Secretly Received Covid-19 Vaccine Before Leaving White House

Former President Trump received the Covid-19 vaccine at the White House in January, but did not disclose his inoculation to the public, which doctors say would have helped ease vaccine skepticism that remains highest among Republicans. What do you think?

“Who hasn’t stolen some supplies after being fired from a job?” Ezra Collins, Ne’er-Do-Well

“The pandemic will never end if we keep wasting perfectly good doses like this.” Benson Cark, Prison Organizer