“Wow, you know, I was here for the vitriolic racism, the mocking of disabilities, the real estate fraud, the constant lies, the incessant abuses of power, the attempts to undermine elections, the mishandling of a pandemic costing millions of lives, the hush money payments, the inciting of an attempted coup, and the boasting about committing sexual assault, but now that I know that he actually committed sexual assault? I’m out.”