In the wake of a trial finding the former president liable for defamation and sexual abuse against journalist and author E. Jean Carroll, The Onion spoke with supporters of President Trump to get their reactions. Here’s what they said.
Mary Wingrove, HR Specialist
“That jury had an obvious bias against rapists.”
Eleanor Bakewell, Landlord
“Even if he really did sexually assault her, it sounds like they’re even now.”
Daniel Fitzroy, Kindergarten Teacher
“How many actions does this man have to do for us to finally realize that he’s perfect?”
Michael Fuller, General Contractor
“Wow, we’re even more alike than I thought.”
William Da Silva, Construction Manager
“She probably just wanted to destroy his life because he raped her.”
Neil Rodriguez, Fitness Instructor
“Joe Biden is a pedophile. Hillary Clinton is a pedophile. Barack Obama is a pedophile. Nancy Pelosi is a pedophile. Jimmy Carter is a pedophile. AOC is a pedophile. Bernie Sanders is a pedophile...Wait, sorry, what was the question?”
Edgar Briggs, Radiation Therapist
“There’s no way Trump would ever do something like show up to court.”
Tom Grant, Hedge Fund Manager
“Wow. That’s the final straw. AOC 2024 it is.”
Paul Smith, Clergyman
“It’s okay as long as he didn’t spill his seed upon the ground.”
Darren Neally, Contractor
“It makes me so angry, I could hit my wife.”
Brandon Metford, Consultant
“It’s disgusting that she’d exploit her violent attack for a quick payday like this.”
Walter McDaniel, Architect
“Once he pays the ticket, they’ll take it off his record, though.”
Marcus Trowley, Bellhop
“I wasn’t aware he’s no longer a virgin.”
Layla Jamison, Nurse
“I would have stormed the Capitol twice as hard if I had known he was a rapist.”
Walter Grisham, Landscape Artist
“It would be an honor to be on the same sex offender list as President Trump.”
Jennifer Cleveland, Housekeeper
“She’s lying! I don’t know anything about the case, that’s just what I say when I hear about sexual assault and am hoping to swoop in on the guy.”
Greg Pullman, Investor
“I voted for him specifically because of his insatiable, megalomaniacle urge to harm those around him and then make them forever feel helpless and inferior. So this is okay by me.”
Clarla Esper, Progam Manager
“I don’t like all these people slandering Trump’s good name, claiming he’d never rape a woman. He’d absolutely rape a woman, and that’s why I like him.”
Toby Stanton, Police Officer
“Look, I know it might be bad, but I’m still going to listen to his music.”
Martin Quigley, IT Specialist
“So much for Trump being our first incel president.”
Kellie Cook, Anesthesiologist
“I’d gladly be forcibly touched by that slovenly bucket of slime—that’s how much I hate immigrants.”
Lawerence Roswell, Arborist
“Wow, you know, I was here for the vitriolic racism, the mocking of disabilities, the real estate fraud, the constant lies, the incessant abuses of power, the attempts to undermine elections, the mishandling of a pandemic costing millions of lives, the hush money payments, the inciting of an attempted coup, and the boasting about committing sexual assault, but now that I know that he actually committed sexual assault? I’m out.”