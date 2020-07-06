America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Trump Slaughters Dozens Of American Troops In Hopes Of Cashing In On Russian Bounties

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 27
Vol 56 Issue 27Donald Trumpmilitarymoney
Illustration for article titled Trump Slaughters Dozens Of American Troops In Hopes Of Cashing In On Russian Bounties

BAGRAM, AFGHANISTAN—Following intelligence reports that Moscow offered to pay Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition forces in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump reportedly slaughtered dozens of U.S. service members Monday in hopes of cashing in on the bounties. “Once I heard Russia was paying out these six-figure sums for dead American soldiers, I knew I couldn’t leave that kind of money lying on the table,” said Trump, remarking that his position as commander in chief gave him full access to U.S. military movements, which meant he had no trouble selecting targets and taking out the troops while they slept. “We weren’t about to walk away from a deal like that. Not on my watch. All we had to do is send in some planes, bomb a few of our bases, and tell the Russians where to send the payment. Believe me, no other president has handled Russia the way I have. No one.” At press time, Republican lawmakers defended Trump’s decision, stating that the president’s methods might be unconventional, but collecting bounties placed on the heads of American troops was good for the economy.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

The Onion’s Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular

Yeah, Yeah, Nation Gets It, We Rapidly Approaching End Of Critical Window To Avert Climate Collapse Or Whatever

Study Finds It Would Be Extremely Satisfying To Have Intercourse With An A-List Celebrity

FBI Agent Desperately Trying To Remember Why They Have File On Eugene Levy Again