Trump Suing Twitter, Facebook, Google Over ‘Censorship’

Former President Trump has filed a class- action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, Google, and their respective CEOs, claiming the platforms denied his rights to free speech, despite the First Amendment not prohibiting private companies from enforcing speech restrictions. What do you think?

“When someone blocks me on Facebook, I usually just show up at their work to reconnect.” Marjorie Relles, Spoon Duller

“It’s about time we got an update on what Trump has been doing since The Apprentice.” Diego Mattler, Systems Analyst