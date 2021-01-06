Trump Supporter Excited To Finally Disengage With Politics After Government Overthrow Finished

LAKEWAY, TX—Noting how long it had been since he had really gotten to relax and unplug, local Trump supporter Brian Fischer told reporters Wednesday he would be excited to finally disengage with politics once the overthrow of the government was complete. “I’m telling you, as soon as Washington burns and our vicious leaders kneel down and surrender, it’ll be time for me to take a break and just kick back for a while,” said Fischer, who added that after four years of agitating for a bloody coup and mentally preparing for civil war, he owed it to himself to spend some time catching up on his favorite podcasts and TV shows. “When you spend every day wondering how long it will take before the Constitution is torn to shreds and a white ethnostate is established, you can get pretty burned out. Right now it’s taking up nearly all my mental energy, but the imminent collapse of our government is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel.” At press time, Fischer added that once martial law was established and a fervently authoritarian leader was permanently installed, he was really excited to take up a hobby like golf or learning to play the guitar.