Trump Supporters Explain Why They Doxxed Grand Jurors

“I just bet it makes Mr. Trump feel real good to know he’s got somebody out there on his side. Like, he’s up in that magnificent home of his, and he’s thinking, ‘Man, I’ve got it all, but it’s nothing compared to what Mr. Crenshaw has done for me.’ Because it turns out, he knows me! He knows my name! He’s even got a picture of me on his desk. Me! Little old Joshie Crenshaw! And just thinking about that makes me turn off the car engine and open the garage door and know I’ve got a reason to face another day.”