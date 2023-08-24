Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

Opinion

Opinion

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

Rather than participate in the first GOP presidential debate, Donald Trump instead opted to appear in a pretaped interview with Tucker Carlson that will air at the same time. The Onion asked Trump supporters how they felt about the former president’s interview, and this is what they said.

Isaiah Worth, Painter

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“It was refreshing to see Trump appear on an uncensored, unfiltered stage like Tucker’s show instead of restraining himself the way he always does with the mainstream media.”

Erica Johnson, Speech Therapist

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“It only made me want Tucker Carlson to be president even more.”

Chris Bove, Janitor

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“I didn’t like that the interview was held in Carlson’s mostly empty, one-bedroom apartment. Trump seemed really uncomfortable when he gave Tucker that housewarming plant and Tucker started to cry a little, but then said he just had allergies. Watching Trump awkwardly pat his back and compliment Tucker as he sobbed heavily into a handkerchief for an hour was a bummer.”

Daniel Morgan, Carpenter

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“I was excited when Trump announced that anyone who donates $10 or more is eligible to be his vice president.”

Louise Duncan, Accountant

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“I think it was a mistake for them to both be eating king crab legs the whole interview. It just distracted from the message.”

Drew Finley, Barista

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“The partial nudity was unexpected but welcome.”

Lucas Groundhover, Lawyer

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“Finally, two men having an intellectual conversation without being interrupted by a woman.”

Marty Colton, Web Developer

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“It was good to finally get Trump’s take on his legal troubles.”

Fred Stevenson, Teacher

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“Don’t tell him, but I was actually watching Suits instead.”

Anna Monty, Bartender

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“I didn’t expect the entire interview to be a virtual tour of Trump’s remodeled bathroom, but I must say it looks great.”

Kendall Peterson, Marketing Assistant

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“So glad Trump finally got the airtime he never gets.”

Fiona Crandall, Housekeeper

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“Tucker Carlson didn’t hold back from asking the hardball questions like ‘Are you innocent?’ and ‘How innocent are you?’”

Bert Garcia, Sales Representative

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“I’m glad Trump skipped the debate, because not having to think critically about whom to vote for is my favorite part of living in a two-party system.”

Donald Trump Jr., Businessman

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“I was really hoping this would be the interview where he said he loved me, but I guess he’s saving that for next time.”

Flynn Bavarsky, Construction

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“Finally, some objective bootlicking from the media.”

Rick Chapin, Phlebotomist

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“Hopefully the other candidates can duke it out over who will be most pathetic when capitulating to Trump for a Cabinet position.”

Beverly Waters, Retired

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Debate-Night Tucker Carlson Interview

“It’s just nice to see those boys getting along again.”

