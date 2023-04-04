Trump Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad Calling For Death Penalty For Himself

NEW YORK—Paying out of pocket to print his reaction to a highly publicized court case in four area newspapers, former President Donald Trump took out full-page ads Tuesday calling for New York to reinstate capital punishment and sentence him to death following his historic indictment. “This person must serve as an example so that others will think long and hard before committing a crime,” read the ad in which Trump, without directly naming himself as the defendant who should be executed by lethal injection, urged readers of The New York Times, the Daily News, the New York Post, and Newsday to show him no mercy. “I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand this person. I am looking to punish him. Let our politicians give back law enforcement’s power to keep us safe. We must cease our continuous pandering to the criminal population of this city. Send a message loud and clear to those who would terrorize New York—BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY!” Trump went on to call himself a “depraved animal who needs to be put down immediately.”