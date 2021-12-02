Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claims in a new book that ​​the former president first tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate with Joe Biden in 2020, and nine days before being hospitalized for the virus. What do you think?

“Well, killing your opponent is one way to ace a debate.” Abner Mahesh • Unemployed

“To be fair, CDC guidance on debating while Covid-positive has been a bit confusing.” Kathy Zirin • Second Opinionator