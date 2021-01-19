Trump To Issue Up To 100 Pardons On Tuesday

President Trump is expected to issue up to 100 pardons and commutations before he leaves office Wednesday, though his advisors are urging him not to pardon himself, his family or his supporters from the January 6th Capitol riot. What do you think?

“Turns out he just needed a due date to get something done.” Tom Soluri, Town Elder

“It’s smart to not set the exact number in case any last-minute bribes come through.” Mitchell Pearsall, Wax Figure Sculptor