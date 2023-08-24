America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Breaking News

Trump Turns Self In To Atlanta Strip Club

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Trump Turns Self In To Atlanta Strip Club

ATLANTA—After being indicted by a grand jury in Georgia for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Donald J. Trump reportedly traveled to Atlanta Thursday and turned himself in to a Fulton County strip club. Trump, according to multiple witnesses, could be seen exiting his heavily barricaded motorcade, giving a thumbs-up to his supporters, and walking with his hands up toward the Tiger Lounge Gentlemen’s Club. Upon reaching the entrance, Trump then opted to give a short impromptu press conference, where he thanked the brave bouncers, exotic dancers, and topless hostesses for serving their country, all before having a feather boa wrapped around his neck and being somberly led inside. At press time, Trump was seen leaving a private room with his shirt unbuttoned, red lipstick marks on his collar, and pink handcuffs around his wrists after giving several exotic dancers over $200,000 in singles.

Watch
Updated Texas Sex Ed Curriculum Instructs Children How To Stone Whores
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Perfect 4.0 Student Rejected From University Just For Being White Rapist
Yesterday
New Texas Law Requires Schools To Display Image Of God Hung Like A Horse In Every Classroom
Monday 10:08AM