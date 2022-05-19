PALM BEACH, FL—In a series of posts shared to social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump reportedly urged Dr. Mehmet Oz this week to declare victory against Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. “Dr. Oz, you must not let the election officials steal the presidency from you,” said Trump, who called upon the Republican Senate primary candidate to “go to the Supreme Court” if officials tried to call the race in Biden’s favor. “This is the moment where you can really show your strength. Don’t let them cheat you out of this—you must do whatever it takes, President Oz, to hold on to this victory. The White House is yours.” At press time, sources confirmed Trump was pressuring Republican officials across the country to certify Oz’s win.

