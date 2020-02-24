America's Finest News Source.
Trump Visits India

President Trump departed Sunday for a two-day visit to India, where he will take part in a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visit the Taj Mahal, and attend a state banquet in Delhi. What do you think?

“I don’t get it. Is Trump for or against other countries?”

Chet Brockman • Coupon Scanner

“Trump must be feeling so ambivalent to have such huge crowds that are full of foreigners.”

Fritz Healey • Candelabra Restorer

“I hope he finds the spiritual enlightenment he’s looking for.”

Merideth Beale • Systems Analyst

