Trump Visits India

President Trump departed Sunday for a two-day visit to India, where he will take part in a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visit the Taj Mahal, and attend a state banquet in Delhi. What do you think?
“I don’t get it. Is Trump for or against other countries?”
Chet Brockman • Coupon Scanner
“Trump must be feeling so ambivalent to have such huge crowds that are full of foreigners.”
Fritz Healey • Candelabra Restorer
“I hope he finds the spiritual enlightenment he’s looking for.”
Merideth Beale • Systems Analyst