President Trump departed Sunday for a two-day visit to India, where he will take part in a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visit the Taj Mahal, and attend a state banquet in Delhi. What do you think?

“I don’t get it. I s Trump for or against other countries?” Chet Brockman • Coupon Scanner

“Trump must be feeling so ambivalent to have such huge crowds that are full of foreigners.” Fritz Healey • Candelabra Restorer

