American Voices

Trump Visits Kenosha, Wisconsin Despite Pleas To Stay Away

Vol 56 Issue 35
Vol 56 Issue 35Opinion

Despite calls from the governor to stay away and allow residents to heal, President Trump on Tuesday toured Kenosha, Wisconsin, where an armed militant killed two people at a protest days after a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake. What do you think?

“Wow, I guess outside agitators really are flying into Wisconsin to stir up trouble.”

Tony RacanoSystems Analyst

“I, too, have fallen victim to Wisconsin’s irresistible pull.”

Kathleen AmarchandPlant Rescuer

“He had to let the destruction know it had his full support.”

Grayson Javo • Pet Monogamist

