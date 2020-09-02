Trump Visits Kenosha, Wisconsin Despite Pleas To Stay Away

Despite calls from the governor to stay away and allow residents to heal, President Trump on Tuesday toured Kenosha, Wisconsin, where an armed militant killed two people at a protest days after a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake. What do you think?

“Wow, I guess outside agitators really are flying into Wisconsin to stir up trouble.” Tony Racano • Systems Analyst

“I, too, have fallen victim to Wisconsin’s irresistible pull.” Kathleen Amarchand • Plant Rescuer