Despite calls from the governor to stay away and allow residents to heal, President Trump on Tuesday toured Kenosha, Wisconsin, where an armed militant killed two people at a protest days after a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake. What do you think?
“Wow, I guess outside agitators really are flying into Wisconsin to stir up trouble.”
Tony Racano • Systems Analyst
“I, too, have fallen victim to Wisconsin’s irresistible pull.”
Kathleen Amarchand • Plant Rescuer
“He had to let the destruction know it had his full support.”
Grayson Javo • Pet Monogamist