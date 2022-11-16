Security officers at a South Florida airport reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage on a flight heading out of the United States. What do you think?

“I’m sure the serial numb e r being scratched off the chicken was a huge red flag.” Bryce Donaldson, Systems Analyst

“This makes the many of us who pack raw chicken in our luggage look like smugglers.” Carmen Jimenez, Wrinkle Smoother