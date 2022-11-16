Security officers at a South Florida airport reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage on a flight heading out of the United States. What do you think?
“I’m sure the serial number being scratched off the chicken was a huge red flag.”
Bryce Donaldson, Systems Analyst
“This makes the many of us who pack raw chicken in our luggage look like smugglers.”
Carmen Jimenez, Wrinkle Smoother
“I hope that guy was planning to wash his hands before shooting anyone.”
Homer Wiley, Appeals Referee