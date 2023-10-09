TSA Reminds Travelers Not To Put Pets Through Airport X-Rays

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers not to put their pets through X-ray machines after “too many” travelers have sent their small animals through the screening units. What do you think?

“Oh, and I suppose they’re going to fork over the money to have my pet euthanized the traditional way?” Nicolette Estes • Ditch Designer

“Well, they didn’t like it when I put my fish in my pocket either, so pick one.” Elias Sheridan • Meme Historian

