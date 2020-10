TSA screened over one million airline passengers on Sunday, the highest single day total since the pandemic began in March, though air travel overall is down 48% compared to a year ago. What do you think?

“Well, either I fly during a pandemic or my drink vouchers expire.” Carol Hyslop, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“After months of lockdowns, it’s nice to be inconvenienced in a normal way again.” Blake de Sena, Balladeer