Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that one contributing factor in young men committing mass shootings is women “lecturing” men about “their so-called privilege,” which he says leads to an “unhealthier, unhappier life” for men. What do you think?
“Thank God so few people listen to women.”
Nancy Rupar, Inspirational Quote Creator
“Yeah, lecturing is for men.”
Bruce Dekezel, Systems Analyst
“That’s outrageous. I hope they punish whatever woman drove him to say that.”
Zach Saderholm, Phishing Expert
