Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that one contributing factor in young men committing mass shootings is women “lecturing” men about “their so-called privilege,” which he says leads to an “unhealthier, unhappier life” for men. What do you think?

“Thank God so f ew people listen to women.” Nancy Rupar, Inspirational Quote Creator

“Yeah, lecturing is for men.” Bruce Dekezel, Systems Analyst

“That’s outrageous. I hope they punish whatever woman drove him to say that.” Zach Saderholm, Phishing Expert