Fox News Viewers React To Tucker Carlson’s Exit

Fox News announced it was parting ways with popular prime-time host Tucker Carlson. The Onion asked Fox News viewers what they thought about Tucker Carlson’s abrupt exit from the network ,and this is what they said.

Rick Clarendon, Pipe Fitter

“I shot my TV as soon as I heard.”

Richard Huff, Physical Therapist

Tucker Carlson Tonight just won’t be the same without him.”

Jennifer Watts, Office Assistant

“So who the hell is going to tell me what to think now on weeknights between 8 and 9 p.m.?”

Stephen Gatefield, Loss Prevention Officer

“But the Constitution explicitly states that you can’t fire Tucker Carlson.”

Greg Gutfeld, Fox Anchor

“One step closer to 24-hour Gutfeld.”

Rob Elmbach, Data Analyst

“I’m still trying to process which minority to blame.”

Derek Melnick, Architect

“But he was the only thing keeping me insane.”

Elaine Winstead, Marketing Associate

“I’ll miss his warm, friendly frown.”

Regina Belcamino, Landlord

“They can take him off TV, but they can’t take him out of my sex dreams.”

Tino Allen, Small Business Owner

“Wow, I can’t wait to watch Tucker’s take on this tonight.”

Barbara Suthers, Seamstress

“Well, if he thinks I’m going to just give him a job as an assistant seamstress, he can forget it. He must prove himself.”

Vivienne Lattimore, Camp Counselor

“Sorry, I can’t respond to you—I’m too busy selecting a new water trampoline for Camp Kippewa. After 30 years, we had to retire our old one, and who knew there were so many options! There are trampolines, water mats, big bouncers. So let’s just say I have my hands full, and that’s why I can’t answer your question about Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News.”

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO

“Is this why I’ve been on hold for the last 68 hours trying to call into the show?”

Angie Boyer, Bartender

“Probably fired for his stupid nonbinary mullet haircut.”

Jackie Conner, Medical Billing Associate

“After a decade of blasting his show at full volume, my doctor says I’ll never be able to hear the frequency of his whine again.”

Ernest Willson, Unemployed

“This is a HUGE victory for American PATRIOTS…somehow. Because now Tucker can FINALLY SAY WHAT HE WANTS, which I guess he wasn’t doing before? Honestly, it seemed like he pretty much did and said whatever he wanted and it worked out pretty well, but now the DEEP STATE can’t MUZZLE TUCKER anymore, although frankly that didn’t seem to be the case previously? I mean, any honest reading of the situation would have to reckon with the reality that Tucker’s prominence at the network basically emboldened him to make whatever claims he wanted, although maybe the financial repercussions in this case finally worked against him. So that’s pretty much a matter of the market, rather than any issue with free speech. Which is why I am not totally sure why this is a GLORIOUS DAY for FREE SPEECH and REAL AMERICANS, but it definitely, totally, somehow is.”

Rupert Murdoch, Investor

“I haven’t watched that garbage in years.”

Brant Robinson, Property Broker

“The risk of getting fired is the exact reason I always conceal-carry.”

Daniel Radler, Small Business Owner

“I’ll sexually harass an unsuspecting woman today in his honor.”

Marie Nguyen, Consultant

“This is just the push I needed to switch to getting all my news from Bravo.”

