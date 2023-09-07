Tucker Carlson Interviews Man Claiming That He And Barack Obama Were The Gay Couple From ‘Modern Family’

WOODSTOCK, ME—Inviting the guest to detail the explosive revelations on his Tucker On X program, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed a man who claimed this week that he and Barack Obama were the gay couple from Modern Family. “Barack and I were married on network television for 11 seasons and had a hilarious relationship that was relatively boundary-pushing for the time,” said Larry Sinclair, claiming how all of his allegations could be corroborated by millions of ABC viewers who had been tuned in on Thursday nights. “They try to bury the truth of our relationship as actors on a mockumentary sitcom because some of the stuff we said and did doesn’t quite hold up now, but I’m proud of the representation of a ‘normal’ gay couple that we were able to present to mainstream America. Unfortunately, the Obamas want to hide the fact that we spent a decade creating an on-screen family of two gay parents responsibly raising our adopted Vietnamese daughter.” At press time, Sinclair confirmed that Sarah Hyland was so nice.