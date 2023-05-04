Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

Breaking News

Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

Text messages from Tucker Carlson set off a panic inside Fox News after their revelation, showcasing the former host’s private and often alarming innermost thoughts. Here, obtained by The Onion in an exclusive trove from an anonymous source, are the complete and unredacted texts that reportedly led to his firing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 24

To Justin Wells

To Justin Wells

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“Gonna need an emergency 23andMe test done on the new producer ASAP. Definitely something swarthy going on there.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 24

To Planned Parenthood

To Planned Parenthood

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“FYI train’s delayed, going to be 5-10 min late for my shift today.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 24

To Virginia Thomas

To Virginia Thomas

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“Ginni fucking Thomas won’t stop texting me good morning, asking what I’m doing, etc., all day every day...then gets annoyed when I don’t respond immediately. Like, I have a life?? Text your husband wtf.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 24

To Sean Hannity

To Sean Hannity

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“I agree. Diversity has always been this nation’s greatest strength.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 24

To Elon Musk

To Elon Musk

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“lol yeah an Apartheid 2 would be awesome”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 24

To CVS Pharmacy

To CVS Pharmacy

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“Refill Mifepristone.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 24

To Hunter Biden

To Hunter Biden

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“You still down for tapas tonight?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 24

To XFinity Text Updates

To XFinity Text Updates

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“WHITE POWER WHITE POWER WHITE POWER WHITE POWER”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 24

To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“I hate the way you talk to me, And the way you cut your hair. / I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare. / I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind. / I hate you so much it makes me sick, It even makes me rhyme. / I hate the way you’re always right, I hate it when you lie. / I hate it when you make me laugh, Even worse when you make me cry. / I hate it when you’re not around, And the fact that you didn’t call. / But mostly I hate the way I don’t hate you, Not even close, Not even a little bit, Not even at all.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 24

To Elon Musk

To Elon Musk

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“That’s not how white men jizz. White men do not jizz. They hold it in until they shoot someone.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 24

To Rupert Murdoch

To Rupert Murdoch

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“You’re Australian. Are Australians white?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 24

To Therapist

To Therapist

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“Lately, I haven’t liked any races. Not even white people. Am I depressed?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 24

To Jared Leto

To Jared Leto

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“r u boy or girl”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 24

To Laura Ingram

To Laura Ingram

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“I’ve been having...experiences. I don’t know how to describe them. Sometimes I wake up in places I don’t recognize. My clothes are torn. Sometimes, there’s blood...a lot of blood. And sometimes, there’s a...a body. It only happens during the full moon and...I know it can’t be but...can it? I’m scared.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 24

To Shannon Bream

To Shannon Bream

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“thought the new George Saunders was underwhelming”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 24

To Cornel West

To Cornel West

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“Interesting point. Definitely true that the exploitation of Black people in many ways is the bedrock of codifying a class hierarchy, which serves to subjugate all Americans no matter the race.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 24

To Abby Grossberg

To Abby Grossberg

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“Hey! Just circling back about how much I like your breasts.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 24

To Donald Trump

To Donald Trump

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“Trump is a fuckign dipshit who ruins everything he touches.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 24

To Donald Trump

To Donald Trump

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“Unsend”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 24

To Maria Bartiromo

To Maria Bartiromo

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“You ever think we should set up a Fox News porn vertical called Fox Nudes? Anyway, I think you cut me off in the parking lot this morning? Not cool. Or we could call the vertical Cox News, maybe? Like ‘cocks’ but you know, ‘cox’? Or is that a little try-hard? Feels a little try-hard. Anyway, don’t cut me off in the parking lot again or I’ll rip your dress off on live television. I’m going to pitch Fox Nudes to Rupert, wish me luck!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 24

To Jared Fogle

To Jared Fogle

Image for article titled Texts From Tucker Carlson That Got Him Fired

“Don’t worry, once we get Trump off the hook, I’m coming to save you.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 24

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Tucker Carlson

Fox News Viewers React To Tucker Carlson’s Exit

Tucker Carlson’s Biggest Lies

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

24 / 24