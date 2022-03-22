PAHRUMP, NV—A local woman doing her taxes Thursday reportedly didn’t know what to do after an onscreen message from TurboTax threatened to tell the IRS that she cheated on her taxes unless she upgraded to the deluxe version of the tax preparation software. “We’ve got all your information now, and we can easily change a few numbers here or there, maybe add a couple red flags—but of course all that can go away for an additional $99.99,” read the message, adding that if the woman chose not to upgrade, she risked IRS agents coming to her house and starting a years-long investigation that could land her in prison for tax fraud. “With TurboTax Deluxe, you can rest easy knowing that we’ve gone through over 350 potential deductions and credits to maximize your refund, and we won’t tell the IRS that your claimed dependents are actually dead and you’ve been scamming the government. It’s not too late to save yourself from years and years of headaches and massive fines. It’s simple: Just click the button to upgrade, and we won’t use your Social Security number to open a bunch of accounts in the Maldives and then inform the IRS you’ve been shielding most of your income from taxation. The choice is yours. You have five minutes.” At press time, the TurboTax customer had upgraded to TurboTax Deluxe and was reading another message suggesting that she upgrade to TurboTax Premier if she didn’t want to see all of her financial accounts emptied and to ultimately lose her home.

