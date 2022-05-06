TurboTax owner Intuit agreed to pay $141 million to settle a claim from all 50 states and the District of Columbia that it deceived nearly 4.4 million Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free. What do you think?

“If only there we re a free service to help me pay taxes on my cut of the settlement.” Abe Stratton, Pest Breeder

“And how much of that is tax deductible?” Bonnie Deiko, Emergency Stylist