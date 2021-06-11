America's Finest News Source.
Turkey Plagued By Largest Outbreak Of ‘Sea Snot’ On Record

Turkey’s Marmara Sea is experiencing the largest ever outbreak of “sea snot,” a slimy layer of mucilage caused by rising temperatures and algae overloaded with pollutants, threatening marine life and risking a possible disease outbreak. What do you think?

“I’ve been dumping Sudafed into the ocean for years just to avoid this very thing.”

Zana Downing, Sunset Critic

“I feel like a jackass—I said the last outbreak of sea snot on the Marmara was the biggest there’d ever be.”

Katrina Cossentino, Roadkill Investigator

“My God, nature is disgusting.”

Anthony Osbeck, Quilt Designer