Turkey’s Marmara Sea is experiencing the largest ever outbreak of “sea snot,” a slimy layer of mucilage caused by rising temperatures and algae overloaded with pollutants, threatening marine life and risking a possible disease outbreak. What do you think?

“I’ve been dumping Sudafed into the ocean for years just to avoid this very thing.” Zana Downing, Sunset Critic

“I feel like a jackass—I said the last outbreak of sea snot on the Marmara was the biggest there’d ever be.” Katrina Cossentino, Roadkill Investigator