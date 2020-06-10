America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

TV Critic Struggling To Explain Appeal Of Watching Television To Average American

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 23
Vol 56 Issue 23TV
Illustration for article titled TV Critic Struggling To Explain Appeal Of Watching Television To Average American

NEW YORK—Having difficulty making the case for the cutting-edge artistic medium in one of her columns, local TV critic Melissa Andino was reportedly struggling Tuesday to explain the appeal of watching television to the average American. “I know television can seem like a daunting and sometimes impenetrable art form, but if people were more open minded, they might find it captivating,” said Andino, adding that grasping concepts such as “seasons” and “episodes” can often be a major barrier to entry for the layman in fully appreciating the highbrow form of storytelling. “A lot of people don’t seem to understand that you’re supposed to watch multiple episodes in order and follow the characters through each one, sort of like a bunch of short, connected movies. Unfortunately, it could be years before TV becomes a mainstream form of cultural entertainment.” At press time, Andino figured it was best to start her readers on sitcoms before introducing them to more complex forms of television, such as documentary miniseries.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian

15 Popes They Didn’t Tell You About In Sunday School

How To Reform The Police

Major Hype: Gamers Have Been Divorcing Their Spouses Because They Aren’t As Beautiful As The Graphics On ‘Unreal Engine 5’