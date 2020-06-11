America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

TV Show ‘Cops’ Cancelled

Vol 56 Issue 23Opinion

Paramount Network announced the cancellation of the police reality show Cops this week, a series that has been accused of perpetuating racism for its selective editing since it first aired in 1989. What do you think?

“Oh man, now where am I going to find a TV show about the police?”

Jay Sylvain, Systems Analyst

“Thankfully there are plenty of videos of police brutality online these days.”

Janette Baston, Rodent Decapitator

“Watching TV while waiting to get your oil changed will never be the same.”

Geoff Wilcox, Body Model

