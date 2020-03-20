TV Shows Donate Medical Supplies To Hospitals Amid Pandemic

Medical and first-responder dramas The Resident, The Good Doctor, and Station 19 have donated personal protective equipment normally used as costumes to local hospitals as health centers struggle with supply shortages amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. What do you think?

“Maybe we wouldn’t be in this mess if we didn’t have so many medical shows hoarding supplies in the first place.” Rod Zinberg • Forensic Arborist

“It’s in trying times like these that we find out which prime-time dramas we can really count on.“ Nicole Mendoza • Chicken Filleter

