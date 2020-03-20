America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

TV Shows Donate Medical Supplies To Hospitals Amid Pandemic

SEE MORE: Opinion
OpinionVol 56 Issue 11

Medical and first-responder dramas The Resident, The Good Doctor, and Station 19 have donated personal protective equipment normally used as costumes to local hospitals as health centers struggle with supply shortages amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. What do you think?

“Maybe we wouldn’t be in this mess if we didn’t have so many medical shows hoarding supplies in the first place.”

Rod Zinberg • Forensic Arborist

“It’s in trying times like these that we find out which prime-time dramas we can really count on.“

Nicole Mendoza • Chicken Filleter

Advertisement

“If hospitals also need any extras to hang in the background, I’m happy to contribute my services.”

Chauncey Sloan • Unemployed

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Developers Confirm No One Can Hurt You Here, No One Can Make You Scared

Tik-Tok May Have Buried Posts From Ugly Users

Employee Working From Home Frantically Trying To Finish Report By End Of Days

Best Methods For Staying Safe From Coronavirus