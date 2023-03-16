Tweets Andrew Tate Has Sent While In Jail

Although Andrew Tate remains detained in Romanian prison, the far-right men’s rights influencer somehow still has access to Twitter. Since his arrest, here is every tweet Andrew Tate has sent.
January 2, 2023, 12 p.m.
“Bars cannot detain me. Charges shall not defeat me. Future plea bargains in which I admit to crimes in open court in exchange for a more lenient sentence will not define me.”
January 15, 2023, 4:12 a.m.
“It’s not enough to KNOW you could be rotting away in a Romanian prison. SUCCESS is having the COURAGE to do it.”
January 18, 2023, 3 a.m.
“Do I miss women? How do you miss an object that you own? You may as well ask if I miss my toaster, my expensive car collection, or my private home where I can sleep on something other than a thin mattress laid on cold concrete. Obviously, the answer is no.”
February 4, 2023, 8:31 p.m.
“Finally had time to watch The Matrix. Definitely is not about what I thought it was.”
February 11, 2023, 9:07 p.m.
“Hard not to be touched by how many sex offenders in here are fans of my videos.”
February 12, 2023, 2:30 p.m.
“Hey @elonmusk, I’m noticing a lot less naked photos of minors on my timeline. Please fix.”
February 15, 2023, 12:30 p.m.
“You can put a BODY in jail, but you cannot put a MIND in jail. The mind is already in a jail called the BRAIN. And you’ll never put my BODY in a BRAIN.”
February 16, 2023, 1:35 p.m.
“Media has made society believe that men should eat lunch meat. The most floppy, feminine meat.”
February 19, 2023, 8:02 p.m.
“Hate spending Valentine’s Day without a 17-year-old who knows her place.”
February 20, 2023, 7:57 a.m.
“Thrilled to report the breakfast buffet in Romanian prison is absolutely divine!”
February 22, 2023, 3:05 p.m.
“Just heard from my doctors, who said that I have the most alpha lungs they’ve ever seen.”
February 28, 2023, 11 a.m.
“I am always the first to admit when I am wrong, and I’ve literally never once said that I’m wrong. What does that tell you?”
March 1, 2023, 4:57 p.m.
“Even in my cage my enemies seek to destroy me. Today, in the cafeteria, Luca ate my brownie, even though it was on my tray. I will not be destroyed.”
March 3, 2023, 9 p.m.
“There is no greater cage than a closed mind. I speak 27 languages, 26 of which not a single other person can speak.”
March 6, 2023, 7 p.m.
“A ghost made fun of my lack of chin last night. Not sure how I can keep him from doing it as often as he wants.”
March 8, 2023, 2 p.m.
“One thing they don’t tell you about jail? It’s nearly impossible to sex-traffic teens here.”
March 10, 2023, 6 p.m.
“Never let them know your next move. But be sure to document everything you do on social media.”