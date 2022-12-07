FORT WAYNE, IN—Noting the odd idiosyncrasy exclusive to the identical pair, sources reported Wednesday that two area twins had invented a secret sex move they only use with each other. “Yeah, other people don’t understand what we’re doing, but it’s just a special thing we came up with as kids,” said Ethan Burke, referencing the maneuver he and his identical twin brother Austin use with each other, which they have observed can be off-putting to some. “Most think it’s pure nonsense, but it makes sense to us. Our parents were definitely weirded out at first, but with time, they started to understand it’s something that’s pretty common in twins. Occasionally, someone will try to figure out what we’re doing and join in, but it’s clear they just don’t get it.” At press time, the twins were reportedly dressed in matching bondage gear.