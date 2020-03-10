Twitter Adds ‘Manipulated Media’ Label To Video Retweeted By Trump

A new Twitter policy intended to crack down on tweets containing deceptive photos, audio, and video was deployed for the first time Sunday on an edited clip of Joe Biden that was circulated by the president and his social media director. What do you think?
“I’m glad Twitter is finally cracking down on Twitter.”
Alma Collier • Unemployed
“Perfect, now I know exactly which videos to share.”
Howard Scott • Grout Whitener
“This kind of nonsense is why I prefer Facebook.”
Michael Stewart • Foliage Artist