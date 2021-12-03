Twitter will now let private individuals request the removal of pictures or videos of them that were posted without their consent, except in cases of public interest or if the subject is a public figure, unless they’re being harassed. What do you think?
“Private individuals should just be flattered by the attention.”
Ida Dosher • Systems Analyst
“That’s fine, I only post their feet anyway.”
Sebastian Rothstein • Stroller Valet
“What’s the point of harassing people if you can’t post the photos?”
Giovanni Blust • Freelance Brainstormer