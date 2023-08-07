America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Twitter Blue Subscribers Now Allowed To Hide Blue Checks

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

X, the site formerly known as Twitter, is now letting its Blue subscribers hide the once-coveted verification “blue check”—the status symbol they pay $8 a month for—on their account. What do you think?

“All the best goods and services are too embarrassing to be shown publicly.”

Jeffrey LaFontaine, Cousin Therapist

Watch
This Elon Musk Deepfake Cannot Be Real
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Things That Will Get You Permanently Banned From Elon Musk’s Twitter
February 21, 2023
This Week's Most Viral News: June 2, 2023
June 2, 2023

“Just to be safe, I’m blocking everyone.”

Melanie Adams, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“Now they’ll all wonder about the mystery man behind the reply ‘Hilarious, Elon!!!’”

Dante Purwin, Lawn Advocate