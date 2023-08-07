Twitter Blue Subscribers Now Allowed To Hide Blue Checks

X, the site formerly known as Twitter, is now letting its Blue subscribers hide the once-coveted verification “blue check”—the status symbol they pay $8 a month for—on their account. What do you think?
“All the best goods and services are too embarrassing to be shown publicly.”
Jeffrey LaFontaine, Cousin Therapist
Watch
This Elon Musk Deepfake Cannot Be Real
Share
“Just to be safe, I’m blocking everyone.”
Melanie Adams, Systems Analyst
Advertisement
“Now they’ll all wonder about the mystery man behind the reply ‘Hilarious, Elon!!!’”
Dante Purwin, Lawn Advocate