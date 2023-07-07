Twitter Competitor Threads Gains 30 Million Users In First Day

Meta’s new Twitter competitor, Threads, reached over 30 million users in its first day alone, posing one of the biggest threats to the embattled social media company since Elon Musk took ownership. What do you think?

“Elon’s going to have to rea lly buckle down and fire more people.” Sybil Clayton, Pen Capper

“I’m staying put until I get my $8 worth.” Andrew Lee, Unemployed

“There’s no need to fight, I have enough personal data for everyone.” Conroy Hofstatter, Glassblower



