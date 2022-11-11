Since purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has reportedly attempted to cut costs by eliminating some 3,700 jobs. The Onion asked several former employees how they felt about being laid off, and this is what they said.
Jamie Phelps
Jamie Phelps
“If Mr. Musk deems it necessary, I can only assume it’s for some very intelligent and well-thought-out reason.”
Kendall Harrison
Kendall Harrison
“Thankfully my Nazi-platforming experience sets me up pretty good for another job at a different social network.”
Elaine Rhodes
Elaine Rhodes
“I knew the writing was on the wall the second I did my job competently.”
Lisa Clive
Lisa Clive
“I left after Mr. Musk asked where I saw myself five kids from now.”
Dustin Scott
Dustin Scott
“I filmed a video résumé of me dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” so I’m sure TikTok will get back to me about a job soon.”
Marvin Jacks
Marvin Jacks
“I refused to open the email I got, so for all I know, I still work there.”
Toby Hahn
Toby Hahn
“It’s nice to be fired for something besides sexual harassment for once.”
Steve Grey
Steve Grey
“It’s heartbreaking to think how difficult it will be to continue the important work of destroying democracy from someplace like LinkedIn or Shopify.”
Paul Nurlan
Paul Nurlan
“I can always get another job working for one of the other wealthy people who hates and disrespects me.”
Leslie Taylor
Leslie Taylor
“I was pretty worried. Thankfully I got a job offer from Twitter the following day.”
Iman Wehelie
Iman Wehelie
“Ever since I was let go, a self-driving Tesla started circling my block and then speeding up whenever I go outside. I’m afraid to leave the house.”
Ahmed Zeinalabdin
Ahmed Zeinalabdin
“I’m just ecstatic Elon even acknowledged me when he asked, ‘Who let that black guy into the meeting?’”
Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey
“I resigned as CEO last year, but he sent me a dismissal email just to be a dick.”
Omar Reznik
Omar Reznik
“Oh, I got fired a few weeks ago for embezzlement, but this’ll play way better in job interviews.”
Andrea Journee
Andrea Journee
“I’ve been offered my job back if I become something called a ‘Musk bride.’ I have no other prospects, so I’m considering it.”
Sherry Madison
Sherry Madison
“It’s going to be really awkward when it’s Elon’s turn to watch our kids next weekend.”
Awab Ali
Awab Ali
“Wait what?! I didn’t get an email!”
Kaylee Burch
Kaylee Burch
“It really sucks getting fired by an email that has the word ‘epicsauce’ in it.”
Cliff Monroe
Cliff Monroe
“Elon will come crawling back when he realizes I’m the only one who knows how to format screenshots so they don’t zoom in too much.”
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg
“Honestly, it was kind of a conflict of interest for me to be working there in the first place.”
Alberto Alvarez
Alberto Alvarez
“I will be leaving for Mastodon as soon as I figure out what that is.”
Yusuf Chowdhury
Yusuf Chowdhury
“I was really hoping I could stay on to see the company become more open-minded about sexual harassment.”
Daphne Anderson
Daphne Anderson
“Maybe I’ll be better off at Facebook, with its more predictable shittiness.”
Alice Manning
Alice Manning
“At least my family won’t be ashamed of me anymore.”
David Barnes
David Barnes
“It was pretty disappointing until I was asked to come back, then let go again, and then asked to come back. I’m feeling pretty good about—oh no, just got a notification. Shit.”