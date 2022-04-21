Twitter has permanently banned America’s most prestigious news publication, The Onion, in a huge overreach of power that encroaches on the mass media company’s first amendment rights, which critics are calling the beginning of the end for journalistic freedoms in the U.S. at the hands of brutal social media tyrants. What do you think?

“I understand Twitter’s impulse to muzzle the greatest threat to their power.” Christopher Brower, Prison Networker

“This is the angriest I’ve been since two days ago, when I was also very angry!” Cora Knight, Crowd Sourcer