American Voices

Twitter Lifts Years-Long Ban On Political Ads

Twitter announced that it’s lifting its years-long ban on political advertisements, enabling candidates to freely purchase ads again in the U.S. to build on their “commitment to free expression.” What do you think?

“Who knew Musk could be bought?”

Andrew Price, Bespoke Manicurist

This Elon Musk Deepfake Cannot Be Real
“I can’t even imagine what a politicized Twitter would look like.”

Chester Boyle, Outlet Mall Cartographer

“Paid targeted propaganda is what free expression is all about.”

Monica Husek, Tactical Planner