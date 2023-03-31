Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

Opinion

Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

Elon Musk has pledged to remove all verification for accounts that refuse to pay $8 per month for Twitter Blue. The Onion asked verified Twitter users how they felt about losing their coveted blue checks, and this is what they said.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“It sucks, but I refuse to pay eight bucks for a buggy site teeming with white supremacists.”

Centers For Disease Control And Prevention

Centers For Disease Control And Prevention

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“Loss of the blue checkmark will lead to the rapid spread of misinformation around issues of life or death, so really not much will change.”

Nate Silver

Nate Silver

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“I’ve disappeared from every photo in my house. I try to call out to my neighbors, but nobody answers.”

Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“Yeah, that’s fair. I haven’t done anything good since Return Of The King.”

Barack Obama

Barack Obama

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“This is a national security concern because it enables malicious accounts to take credit for my summer playlists.”

Matt Taibbi

Matt Taibbi

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“Mr. Musk, dear sir, I do believe a mistake has been made, my lord. If you could, with all your infinite wisdom, fix this, it would be but another example of your noble heart and unmatched spirit.”

Mike Cernovich

Mike Cernovich

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“I thought only coastal elites would be punished. Was I the cuck? Was I the real cuck this whole time?”

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“A genius like Musk knows the only way to make a business profitable is to first alienate any remaining loyal customers.”

Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“I’m terrified no one will try to impersonate me.”

William Shatner

William Shatner

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“In the dark and violent expanse of the universe, eventually we all lose our check marks.”

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“Look, at the end of the day, I just have to accept that my moment in the spotlight has passed.”

Stephen King

Stephen King

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“Quick—you distract Elon with some rage comics, and I’ll hack into the mainframe to reverse course.”

Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“I was posting too much anime porn, wasn’t I?”

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“The world is a dark and meaningless place. I’ve been crying for 36 straight hours. The only thing that gave me value, gave me purpose, has been taken from me.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“I’m hoping this doesn’t impact the thousands of death threats I receive daily.”

Department Of Agriculture

Department Of Agriculture

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“Twitter fucking sucks now anyway.”

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Image for article titled Verified Twitter Users React To Losing Their Blue Check

“Whatever, I’m mostly on LinkedIn now.”

