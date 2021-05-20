Twitter Planning Paid Subscription Service

Twitter is reportedly rolling out a $3 per month subscription model called Twitter Blue that would offer users exclusive services such as saving and organizing favorite tweets as well as undoing tweets. What do you think?
“I guess I’m accustomed to useless things being free.”
Sonja Vanhorn, Legalese Translator
Advertisement
“You cannot improve upon perfection.”
Kiel Foss, Unemployed
“Twitter has already taken everything else from me, so what’s a few extra bucks a month?”
Brett Medlock, Shoe Widener