American Voices

Twitter Rebrands To X, Replaces Iconic Bird Logo

Twitter has officially rebranded to X after owner Elon Musk changed its iconic bird logo Monday, saying the change was to “embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.” What do you think?

“Now where am I supposed to see birds?”

Edwin Foster, Gasket Replacer

“You have to respect a man who refuses to have a good idea.”

Tyler Ihnat, Optical Illusionist

“It takes a true visionary to realize that X is more computery than a bird.”

Jessica Twiss, Chrome Plater