Twitter Refuses To Remove Trump Tweets About Scarborough Conspiracy Theory

Twitter confirmed it will not remove President Trump’s tweets regarding a debunked conspiracy theory that TV host Joe Scarborough murdered a woman in 2001, saying the posts do not violate the company’s terms of service despite an open letter from the woman’s widower claiming regular users would be banned for similar tweets. What do you think?

“And yet I got banned for tweeting ‘eat shit’ at Wheat Thins.” Lyle Hodges • Unemployed

“Everyone knows Instagram is a much better platform for accusing someone of murder.” Brett Gangle • Rubix Cube Champion

“It’s not like Twitter can police every tweet from some random wacko.” Bianca Nowicki • Goatmonger