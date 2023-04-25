America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Twitter Restores Blue Check Marks For Some Celebrities Free Of Charge

Twitter has again U-turned over its verification policy, restoring blue check marks free of charge to some celebrities and other high-profile users of the social network. What do you think?

“Sorry, I live a happy, well-rounded life and don’t know what any of this means.”

Judy Konner, Systems Analyst

“I was starting to worry there were no longer any incentives to being rich and famous.”

Ken Brandsma, Scissors Supervisor 

“Why is it too much to ask that we make this rich man happy?”

Ian Muzdakis, Medical Photographer