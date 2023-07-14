Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

Opinion

Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

With over 100 million users opening accounts on the new Meta platform, Threads has become one of the fastest-adopted apps in human history. Here, Twitter users explain why they’ve decided to try out the new social media site.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Trevor Bell, Concert Pianist

Trevor Bell, Concert Pianist

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I just like being part of websites.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gary Holbrook, Elementary School Teacher

Gary Holbrook, Elementary School Teacher

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“The girl I’m stalking switched over to Threads, so I followed suit.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ernie Ghosh, Radiology Technician

Ernie Ghosh, Radiology Technician

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I joined for the same reason I join every app—to meet bot farms posing as hot pictures of girls.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Maya Arlington, Marketing Associate

Maya Arlington, Marketing Associate

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“When I opened Threads for the first time, it had already used my data to compile my profile and had been posting for several days, so I guess I didn’t really have a choice.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Will Jackson, Retired

Will Jackson, Retired

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I needed a fourth avenue to try to get to Rachael Ray.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Aimee Standish, Bank Teller

Aimee Standish, Bank Teller

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I just love the branding. ‘Threads’! It’s such a fun word to look at. It’s so evocative of reading several things in a row, which is what I hope to do on the new website. I have a screen name and everything. It’s Bubbles1991. You see, I have a dog named Bubbles because when I was a kid I liked blowing bubbles, and when I was a kid I also liked to play outside a lot, and now I don’t hardly do that anymore. Now I stay inside and go on the internet while my life passes me by, and so Threads is going to help with that, and I’m so excited to be on it—oh, here comes a Thread now! Here I am, using the internet the way I always wanted!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kaylee Fleischmann, Woodworker

Kaylee Fleischmann, Woodworker

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“Who wouldn’t want to see all the posts that everyone got tired of in 2014 reposted onto a new platform in a desperate bid for virality?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gene Freehand, Movie Critic

Gene Freehand, Movie Critic

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I was scared of the bird at the top of the page.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Griffin Birch, Dog Sitter

Griffin Birch, Dog Sitter

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I like the opportunity to post about how much I want to kill myself across multiple platforms.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Aaron Braggs, Logistics Coordinator

Aaron Braggs, Logistics Coordinator

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“New things good.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Harry Staudmyer, Truck Driver

Harry Staudmyer, Truck Driver

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I don’t know why I left Twitter. The last thing I remember is having a drink at the bar and then waking up bleeding in a bathtub full of ice with a Threads account.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

David Hynek, Teacher

David Hynek, Teacher

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I joined because the people I regularly bombard with threats and abusive comments on Twitter moved to Threads for some reason.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Justin Graham, Stunt Double

Justin Graham, Stunt Double

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“Click, click, click, click. Shiny, shiny, shiny.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tracy Hamilton, Graphic Designer

Tracy Hamilton, Graphic Designer

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“Social media has become an intractable typhoon that can no longer be extricated from culture and community. I don’t want to do any of it, but these tech companies own many of my conscious thoughts and waking moments. Whether it’s Musk or Zuckerberg doesn’t matter anymore. The only escape is to die.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jane Quimbley, Sketch Artist

Jane Quimbley, Sketch Artist

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“Zuckerberg’s Meta avatar keeps appearing above my bed and threatening to kill me if I don’t.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Shawna Picken, Pediatrician

Shawna Picken, Pediatrician

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“It has no ads, unless you count the content from Wendy’s, Netflix, and Ulta that make up every other post.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Oscar Joyo, President Of ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Fan Club

Oscar Joyo, President Of ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Fan Club

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“It’s important to migrate when your old life doesn’t suit you, just like Dr. Michaela Quinn in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Michael Willard, Restaurant Server

Michael Willard, Restaurant Server

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I don’t like Musk and have temporarily forgotten how bad Zuckerberg is.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Susan Bicknell, Museum Curator

Susan Bicknell, Museum Curator

Image for article titled Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I’m a sucker for the illusion of choice.”

Advertisement