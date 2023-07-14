Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

“I just love the branding. ‘Threads’! It’s such a fun word to look at. It’s so evocative of reading several things in a row, which is what I hope to do on the new website. I have a screen name and everything. It’s Bubbles1991. You see, I have a dog named Bubbles because when I was a kid I liked blowing bubbles, and when I was a kid I also liked to play outside a lot, and now I don’t hardly do that anymore. Now I stay inside and go on the internet while my life passes me by, and so Threads is going to help with that, and I’m so excited to be on it—oh, here comes a Thread now! Here I am, using the internet the way I always wanted!”