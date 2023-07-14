Twitter Users Explain Why They’re Moving To Threads

With over 100 million users opening accounts on the new Meta platform, Threads has become one of the fastest-adopted apps in human history. Here, Twitter users explain why they’ve decided to try out the new social media site.
Trevor Bell, Concert Pianist
“I just like being part of websites.”
Gary Holbrook, Elementary School Teacher
“The girl I’m stalking switched over to Threads, so I followed suit.”
Ernie Ghosh, Radiology Technician
“I joined for the same reason I join every app—to meet bot farms posing as hot pictures of girls.”
Maya Arlington, Marketing Associate
“When I opened Threads for the first time, it had already used my data to compile my profile and had been posting for several days, so I guess I didn’t really have a choice.”
Will Jackson, Retired
“I needed a fourth avenue to try to get to Rachael Ray.”
Aimee Standish, Bank Teller
“I just love the branding. ‘Threads’! It’s such a fun word to look at. It’s so evocative of reading several things in a row, which is what I hope to do on the new website. I have a screen name and everything. It’s Bubbles1991. You see, I have a dog named Bubbles because when I was a kid I liked blowing bubbles, and when I was a kid I also liked to play outside a lot, and now I don’t hardly do that anymore. Now I stay inside and go on the internet while my life passes me by, and so Threads is going to help with that, and I’m so excited to be on it—oh, here comes a Thread now! Here I am, using the internet the way I always wanted!”
Kaylee Fleischmann, Woodworker
“Who wouldn’t want to see all the posts that everyone got tired of in 2014 reposted onto a new platform in a desperate bid for virality?”
Gene Freehand, Movie Critic
“I was scared of the bird at the top of the page.”
Griffin Birch, Dog Sitter
“I like the opportunity to post about how much I want to kill myself across multiple platforms.”
Aaron Braggs, Logistics Coordinator
“New things good.”
Harry Staudmyer, Truck Driver
“I don’t know why I left Twitter. The last thing I remember is having a drink at the bar and then waking up bleeding in a bathtub full of ice with a Threads account.”
David Hynek, Teacher
“I joined because the people I regularly bombard with threats and abusive comments on Twitter moved to Threads for some reason.”
Justin Graham, Stunt Double
“Click, click, click, click. Shiny, shiny, shiny.”
Tracy Hamilton, Graphic Designer
“Social media has become an intractable typhoon that can no longer be extricated from culture and community. I don’t want to do any of it, but these tech companies own many of my conscious thoughts and waking moments. Whether it’s Musk or Zuckerberg doesn’t matter anymore. The only escape is to die.”
Jane Quimbley, Sketch Artist
“Zuckerberg’s Meta avatar keeps appearing above my bed and threatening to kill me if I don’t.”
Shawna Picken, Pediatrician
“It has no ads, unless you count the content from Wendy’s, Netflix, and Ulta that make up every other post.”
Oscar Joyo, President Of ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Fan Club
“It’s important to migrate when your old life doesn’t suit you, just like Dr. Michaela Quinn in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”
Michael Willard, Restaurant Server
“I don’t like Musk and have temporarily forgotten how bad Zuckerberg is.”
Susan Bicknell, Museum Curator
“I’m a sucker for the illusion of choice.”