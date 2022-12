We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. What do you think?

“Even Elon Musk isn’t safe from Elon Musk’s Twitter layoffs.” Marcus Salvesen • Posture Critic

“To be fair, a lot of those people are biased by their desire for a functional social media platform.” Monique Dewey • Progress Identifier