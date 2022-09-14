Testifying before the Senate, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s former head of cybersecurity, alleged major security vulnerabilities and oversights, including that the company suffered a significant breach about once a week in 2020 and employed Chinese agents. What do you think?

“But the major security vu lnerabilities are the best part of Twitter!” Tara Sharkey, Adhesive Developer

“Shocking that you would even need security on such a friendly platform.” Drew Kracher, Film Agitator