Model and TV personality Tyra Banks will host the 29th season of Dancing With The Stars, replacing long-time host Tom Bergeron and former-contestant-turned-host Erin Andrews. What do you think?

“Let’s enjoy these peaceful transitions of power while we can.” Myron Hadsell • Systems Analyst

“I can’t believe they got a non-dancer to replace Tom Bergeron.” Ann Coffen • Sandwich Coordinator