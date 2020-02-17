America's Finest News Source.
Tyson Foods Orders Trump To Cease And Desist

The Trump campaign received a cease-and-desist letter this morning from Tyson Foods demanding that the president stop playing their slaughterhouse recordings at his rallies. 

