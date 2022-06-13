Idaho police officers arrested 31 people affiliated with the white naitonalist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to riot after they were discovered packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear on the way to a nearby Pride event. What do you think?

“I don’t judge anyon e for how they choose to celebrate Pride.” Lee Fiske, Till Skimmer

“It’s homophobic behavior like this that gives white nationalism a bad name.” José Ferguson, Unemployed

“It’s always worth it to hire a moving company.” Nikita Burke, Flask Monogrammer