Idaho police officers arrested 31 people affiliated with the white naitonalist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to riot after they were discovered packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear on the way to a nearby Pride event. What do you think?
“I don’t judge anyone for how they choose to celebrate Pride.”
Lee Fiske, Till Skimmer
“It’s homophobic behavior like this that gives white nationalism a bad name.”
José Ferguson, Unemployed
“It’s always worth it to hire a moving company.”
Nikita Burke, Flask Monogrammer
